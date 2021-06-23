LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. June 23 at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
Gordon said the driver of one of the vehicles involved suffered a head injury and was taken to an area hospital. Gordon said the injuries were life-threatening.
***Traffic Alert*** Horrible Crash on westbound Tropicana at Nellis Blvd. Car slammed into the back of a utility truck.... pic.twitter.com/awufc8gYJ3— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) June 23, 2021
LVMPD shut down the entire intersection for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
