LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver in a deadly 2019 crash that killed a 12-year-old boy was sentenced to probation last week.

According to court documents, Angel Manuel Lopez will serve up to three years on probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. Lopez was the driver in March 25, 2019 crash that killed 12-year-old Jonny Smith.

Smith was crossing the street at Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue near Faiss Middle School, where Smith was a student, when he was hit by an oncoming car.

Smith was crossing Fort Apache with another boy outside of a marked crosswalk. According to an arrest report, Lopez was driving the silver 2006 Chevrolet HHR that hit the two kids.

Smith was taken to Southern Hills Hospital where he later died, according to police. The other boy suffered minor injuries, police said.

According to an arrest report, Lopez was driving between 63 and 67 mph on the street and 53 to 56 mph when the car hit the boys. The street has a posted speed limit of 35 mph.

Following the crash, Clark County officials conducted a traffic study of the area and installed a new traffic light to get drivers to slow down in the area.