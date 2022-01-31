LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver in a deadly crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Saturday had an extensive criminal history, according to court records.
Gary Dean Robinson, 59, was identified as the driver of a Dodge Challenger that North Las Vegas Police said ran a red light on Jan. 29 near Cheyenne and Commerce. The crash killed nine people total, including Robinson.
According to court records, Robinson had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1998 out of Las Vegas Justice Court and Henderson Justice Court:
- Oct. 1998: Assault with a deadly weapon (felony)
- Jan. 1999: Possession of cocaine (felony)
- Feb. 2002: Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)
- Jan. 2004: Sale of cocaine (felony)
- March 2004: Battery, domestic violence (misdemeanor)
- June 2005: Drug possession (felony)
- Nov. 2006: Resisting a public officer, battery, tampering with a vehicle (felony)
- Oct. 2008: Open container in a vehicle, driving on a suspended/revoked license (misdemeanor)
- Nov. 2008: Battery on a police officer with substantial bodily harm, battery on a police officer/school employee (felony)
- May 2017: Speeding, 11-20 mph over speed limit
- Dec. 2021: Speeding violation, 1-10 mph over speed limit
FOX5 is working to learn more about his criminal cases, along with various traffic citations.
The coroner identified the seven people in the Toyota involved in the crash as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; and Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15. The three adult occupants of the Toyota were identified as Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.
The Dodge driver's passenger was identified as 46-year-old Tanaga Ravel Miller of North Las Vegas. The coroner ruled his death an accident by blunt-force injury.
North Las Vegas officials said due to the "magnitude" of the crash, the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is assisting in the investigation. NTSB officials are expected to meet with North Las Vegas traffic officials on Monday.
