UPDATE (Sept. 18) -- The Connecticut driver accused in a deadly Las Vegas crash was held on $100,000 bail on Saturday.
Robert Ferraro, 34, was identified by authorities as a police officer from New Haven, Connecticut. The man killed in the crash, his passenger, was identified as Joshua Castellano, a fellow officer.
New Haven Police Department Acting Chief of Police Renee Dominguez on Saturday told local outlets two other officers were in the car at the time of the crash.
Dominguez described Castellano as the officer who was "always happy to be here," stating he arrived to work with a smile on his face and everyone had a story about him.
Ferraro was in court on Saturday where he was held on $100,000 bail. He faces a charge of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a New Haven police officer under suspicion of impairment after a crash Friday morning that left a New Haven police officer dead.
New Haven Police identified the person who died in the crash as Joshua Castellano, a seven-year veteran of the department. New Haven Police said Castellano was a passenger in the vehicle with several other police officers, including the driver who Las Vegas and New Haven police have identified as 34-year-old Robert Ferraro from East Haven.
LVMPD Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sept. 17 at Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. A 2020 Rolls Royce was traveling westbound on Spring Mountain and began to "lose control" west of the intersection and collided with a car that was occupied and parked in a private driveway. The Rolls Royce then continued westbound on Spring Mountain colliding with utility poles, landscaping and a fire hydrant, police said.
The Rolls Royce overturned and ejected the front passenger from the vehicle before coming to a rest upright. The front passenger was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
According to Las Vegas police, the driver and at least two of the passengers in the Rolls Royce were from Connecticut, and two of the passengers were from San Antonio.
“My thoughts and condolences are with the family of Officer Castellano as well as his friends and colleagues at the New Haven Police Department,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “Officer Castellano served our community for seven years. We’re thankful for Officer Castellano’s service; he will be greatly missed.”
The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to officially identify the victim.
Roybal said the intersection was closed in all directions for investigation, and would be closed for a few hours.
(5) comments
Three other occupants PLUS two female companions also injured......tsk tsk tsk. Show off just got his buddy killed. That's a tough one to live down.
I travel westbound on spring mountain a lot and I guarantee he went through that intersection way too fast. The intersection has two big dips in it and if you're going over 60 you will catch air. People almost crash everyday there.
Criminal activity money must be involved with driving around in a rolls Royce
He shouldn't just be facing DUI charges but also manslaughter charges. Also sounds as if though they were traveling incredibly fast.
For sure. That intersection is dangerous. When people run the lights going east and west they almost crash because of the dip in the road.
