LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver for a ride-hailing company for children was arrested after he allegedly tried to lure a child.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Ranier Braga, 50, was arrested Feb. 21 on the charge of unlawful contact with a minor and luring a child.
Police said Braga was a ride-hailing driver with access to various passengers.
In a statement, the company HopSkipDrive said the safety of each rider was "of utmost importance to us."
The safety and comfort of every rider is of utmost importance to us. We immediately address any allegation that is made and enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate conduct between riders and drivers. Any allegation of wrongdoing results in an immediate suspension or termination of a CareDriver’s account pending investigation. We cooperate with local law enforcement to support any investigation.
Clark County said they temporarily suspended the use of HopSkipDrive pending the outcome of the investigation.
"Prior to hiring HopSkipDrive, County officials contacted school districts and child welfare agencies that also use the company in other jurisdictions. During that review we did not hear about any problems with the drivers," said Clark County spokesperson Dan Kulin. "In addition, all of the drivers are given thorough criminal background checks before being allowed to drive any passengers."
Braga's next court appearance was set for Feb. 26. Anyone with information about Braga is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421.
