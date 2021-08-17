LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver died after hitting a light pole in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way.
Gordon said a vehicle hit a light pole west of the intersection. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Flamingo was closed in both directions between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives. Gordon advised drivers to avoid the area or expect traffic delays.
