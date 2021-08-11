LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said two people died Monday night after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.
According to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka, a driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Clark County Mile Marker 78, near Moapa Valley.
Two people died in the crash, including one juvenile. NHP said impairment is suspected.
The Clark County Coroner has identified the victims as Chase Fernandez, 8, and Javarius Barfield, 19, both from Lawrenceville, Georgia. They died of blunt force trauma in an accident, the coroner said.
The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the wrong-way driver as 60-year-old Gary Lynn Muirr. He has been charged with driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a one-way road misdemeanor, and with having an open alcohol container in the vehicle.
