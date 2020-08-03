LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two 16-year-old girls were killed while crossing the street near the Boulevard Mall Monday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, two teen girls were hit by a car around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue. One girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the other girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she later died. The Clark County Coroner identified both girls as Citlali Mora and Nelly Mara Ramirez, both 16 and from Las Vegas. They died as a result of the crash.
Wayne Mesake was working in the parking lot near the crash.
He said he heard two bangs from the collision and immediately ran over to see what happened
“All I see is trees laying all over the place and cars, and people started running toward us,” said Mesake.
A memorial near the scene of the crash is starting to grow.
Friends and family are leaving candles and stuffed animals to honor the two girls.
“I didn’t know how to breath, I didn’t know what to do. I texted here thinking that she was going to respond to me,” said Antoni Hernandez Edwar, a friend of Citlali Mora.
A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two juvenile pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie. Both were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them in the crosswalk. 3 juveniles killed in one day!! #WakeUpLasVegas @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/gbjqmIohf6— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 4, 2020
The woman driving the vehicle, 38-year-old Ebone Whitaker, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Whitaker reportedly showed signs of impairment, LVMPD said.
Whitaker was charged with DUI resulting in death, police said.
"They were bright teenagers with a whole future ahead of them. Although it is hard to process how unfair this is, we know they are in a better place together. They were the best of friends and beautiful girls with hearts of gold," wrote Ashley Garrido on a GoFundMe for the teens.
