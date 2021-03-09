LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 38-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Friday night in the central valley.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened about 9:25 p.m. on March 5 in the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.
The man was crossing westbound on Decatur outside of a marked crosswalk, they said. While he was crossing, traffic slowed, but then he was hit by a possibly dark gray Honda Civic.
The man was thrown across the intersection and landed on the sidewalk. Police said witnesses stopped to help, but despite that and medical intervention, the man was pronounced dead on scene.
The man was identified on Monday as Jose Rogelio Lopez, 38, from Las Vegas.
Police initially said they were looking for the driver involved in the crash. On March 8, police located the car involved and arrested Esteban Hernandez, 20, from North Las Vegas. Police said Hernandez was arrested on a hit-and-run charge.
Lopez's death marked the 17th traffic-related fatality for the police department in 2021.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police at (702) 828-3595 or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous: (702) 385-5555.
(2) comments
Sadly this is becoming,the new way after hitting someone,(run) !
New? We have had problems with hit and runs for almost 100 years. It's one of the pitfalls of basing our economy around out of state tourists who are often become impaired in various ways.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.