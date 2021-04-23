LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are dead after a head-on crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Friday morning, and the driver has been arrested for alleged impairment.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. April 23 and Lamb Boulevard and Cecile Avenue, just south of Cheyenne Avenue. LVMPD Captain Dan Bledsoe said a gray Nissan SUV and a white Nissan were traveling in opposite directions on Lamb. Bledsoe said the male driver of the SUV drifted into oncoming traffic, leading to the crash.
There were two people in the white vehicle and both were pronounced dead on scene, Bledsoe said. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Bledsoe said it's suspected that the driver of the SUV was impaired.
Las Vegas police said the driver of the gray SUV has been booked in Clark County Detention Center for two counts of DUI resulting in death.
The identities of the deceased and details of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Lamb was closed in both directions for ongoing investigation. Bledsoe said Lamb was expected to be closed for two to three more hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.