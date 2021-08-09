LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were responding to a fatal crash in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.
The three-vehicle crash, reported about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, left a driver dead. Another driver was arrested on suspected DUI, police said.
Police said a green Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old man was traveling eastbound on New York Avenue at Lamb Boulevard, controlled by a posted stop sign.
A Mazda 6 driven by 48-year-old Osmany Fernandez-Martinez traveled southbound on Lamb with no traffic device. At the same time, a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado traveled northbound on Lamb approaching New York.
The Toyota entered the intersection and the Mazda hit it, sending the Toyota southeast where it hit the Chevrolet.
According to an arrest report, Fernandez-Martinez was seen by other witnesses driving recklessly. Police said Fernandez-Martinez had bloodshot, watery eyes, though he claimed he had not been drinking. Fernandez-Martinez admitted to excessive speeding, the arrest report said.
Police noted that Fernandez-Martinez had prior DUI convictions in March 2015 and December 2019. He was booked on a felony DUI charge for his third offense.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital. His death is the 79th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver of the Toyota as 49-year-old Jose German. The cause and manner of his death were pending as of Monday morning.
The driver of the Chevrolet reported no injuries.
Traffic on Lamb Boulevard was closed in both directions for the investigation, from Wyoming Avenue to Philadelphia Avenue.
