LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a man is still on the run after allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend Friday near Westcliff and Buffalo drives.
Police said she and her mother met her ex-boyfriend there to exchange items after a break-up.
“First of all, our hearts go out to the mother that had to witness her daughter being murdered by her assailant. It’s horrible,” said SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger.
Ortenburger said the chances of a deadly encounter are higher when someone tries to leave a relationship. She said there are warning signs a relationship may turn violent.
"'If you ever left me I'd kill myself.' 'If you left me, I would kill you or cause you harm.' Or 'I'd hurt the pets,' or 'I'd hurt the kids' or 'I'd hurt somebody in your family.' That is concerning language. That is when you should be reaching out to organizations like SafeNest. We can help the transfer of goods. We can also safety plan with you," said Ortenburger.
She also explained other circumstances where there’s a risk of violence.
“If there’s a gun in the home. If you’ve been strangled as part of your domestic violence and if there’s recent job loss. You are in a perfect storm leading up to homicide,” she said.
Ortenburger said people who are abused should listen to their intuition when it comes to meeting up with their partners after a break-up.
“Women that have been beaten within inches of their life; they have said my gut was telling me not to meet him. But we repress that because we go, this is somebody I’ve loved, I’ve had a relationship with this person, he can’t be that bad, or she can’t be that bad,” she said.
Therapist Dr. Sheldon Jacobs said he doesn’t mind admitting a woman physically abused him, saying it happens to men, too. He said after a break-up with a female partner several years ago, family members helped him get things out of their shared apartment. He said people may also want to contact police.
“I’ve had some of my clients who are victims, who have utilized police to go the location or the home or apartment to move things out,” said Dr. Sheldon.
The CEO of The Shade Tree, Linda Perez, who is an abuse survivor, said people should know what resources are available now if they need help later.
“Many times a person will call our hotline, or reach out to my staff, and they aren’t necessarily ready to leave that day, but we start safety planning with them; getting your bags ready, getting your most important documents,” said Perez.
Anyone who needs help can call or text the SafeNest 24/7 hotline at 702-646-4981. Or people can live chat online at safenest.org. Spanish and other languages can be accommodated.
People who need help can also contact The Shade Tree crisis hotline, around the clock, at 855-385-0072, or email info@theshadetree.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.