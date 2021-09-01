LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Justice Department announced charges against a US citizen residing in Ukraine Wednesday for his alleged role in a scheme to deceive banks. The department also filed a civil complaint against a ring of individuals and corporations for allegedly taking part in the scheme.
Harold Sobel, 68, was indicted Aug. 24 by a grand jury in the District of Nevada for conspiracy to make false statements to a bank and two counts of false statements to banks. Sobel was arrested Aug. 12 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas before he tried to return to Ukraine, Justice Department officials said.
According to the indictment, Sobel traveled from Ukraine to the US in Oct. 2019 and Feb. 2020. Then, Sobel allegedly used his identity to open bank accounts before immediately transferring control to a co-conspirator who would impersonate Sobel.
In the related civil complaint, the DOJ alleges that Sobel, Guy Benoit, Edward Courdy and more than two dozen other defendants stole millions from American consumers by charging unauthorized debits against their accounts. The DOJ said the fraudsters would use sham companies to make the charges appear legitimate.
“The scheme alleged in these cases involves an elaborate plot to reach into consumers’ bank accounts and steal their hard-earned savings,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton for the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Through these cases, the Department of Justice makes clear that it will use all tools at its disposal, including civil and criminal remedies, to halt such practices and bring offenders to justice.”
The group also allegedly covered their tracks in elaborate ways, such as creating a fake customer service call center to field complaints
If convicted of all charges, Sobel faces up to 65 years in prison.
