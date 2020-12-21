LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple was arrested after their apartment manager found two dogs, one dead and the other neglected and starving, at their downtown residence, according to an arrest report.
On Dec. 18 about 9 a.m., Stax Studios Manager Natalie Hicks discovered a unit covered in animal waste while conducting a fire extinguisher inspection. Hicks found two dogs inside an apartment that "smelled like death," the report read.
Hicks cared for the surviving canine before calling Animal Control to the scene for these "inhumane conditions."
NEGLECTED FOR DAYS
According to the report, Hannah Carr, 21, and Kayla Barnum, 21, were married on Dec. 12 and had been assisting Kayla's mother with newborn babies at a separate residence. The two had spent days at a time away from the downtown complex, celebrating in a hotel, leaving dogs Cash, a larger black dog, and Venus, a small border collie mix, alone without food or water.
They said they would return to the apartment every few days to clean up. During an interview, the suspects said they were aware of Cash's weight loss and attributed it to "behavioral" reaction to their absence. According to Carr and Barnum, they consulted local veterinarians and were told to feed him more. They said that between work, getting married and helping with childcare, they had neglected to take care of the dogs.
During an investigation, Animal Control found large amounts of animal feces and urine inside the home. Cash, the dog found dead in his cage, had lost more than half his body weight before he died, investigators said. He had lost 44.7 pounds.
"This type of drastic weight loss would not have occurred in a matter of days, but would have taken weeks to months to occur," LVMPD Detective Sigal said.
Authorities believe Cash starved to death.
"Starving to death is immensely painful as the body craves nourishment. They body uses all fat reserves and muscles to attempt to stay alive. This process can be slow and agonizing," Sigal said.
Both dogs had last been to a veterinarian checkup in late 2019, according to hospital records.
Las Vegas police's Animal Cruelty unit assisted in the investigation and a search warrant was obtained to remove the deceased dog from the home.
Carr and Barnum were arrested for willful and malicious torture and killing of animals. They were booked at the Clark County Detention Center.
