LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police rescued another dog from a hot car after many have been left in cars this summer.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the incident happened Aug. 4 around 8:27 p.m. at a parking garage at a Las Vegas Strip property in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.
According to Parra, police were called after the dog was spotted in a car. Parra said the dog was rescued from a vehicle and the owner was cited. Clark County Animal Control also responded to the scene.
LVMPD Captain Dori Koren tweeted a video of the rescue, showing the dog in the hot car, then moved to an LVMPD vehicle.
Apparently we still need to get the word out. It’s too hot to leave your pets in this heat! Please RETWEET so ppl learn. It was a 108 degrees when our cops found this 🐶 panting & struggling to breath. Fortunately, we got to her in time. #LVMPD #vegas #police #rescue #dog #again pic.twitter.com/GDHDsrJqwZ— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 8, 2021
Koren said it was 108 degrees outside when the dog was found. Parra said the National Weather Service reported it was 104 degrees when officers arrived.
In mid-July, LVMPD officers rescued three dogs from hot cars in as many days. On July 22, LVMPD rescued two pugs from a hot car from a Walmart parking lot. One of the pugs had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
