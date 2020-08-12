LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A dog was found dead after a domestic dispute in the west valley Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Russell Kelly, 42, was arrested Aug. 11 after the reported incident around 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Sun Palace Court, west of I-215 near Cheyenne Avenue.
Kelly's wife reported that he shot the family dog during an argument. According to an arrest report, the dog "Pooka the Pug" was shot with a 9 mm handgun.
Kelly reportedly said the dog attacked him, though the wife said the dog "nipped" at him. The wife said Kelly put the dog in a plastic trash bag and left the residence, the report said.
Kelly denied that allegation, telling police he used the trash bag to wrap the dog's leg after it was shot. Kelly said he "didn't mean to" shoot the dog, the report said.
According to an arrest report, Kelly told police the dog jumped out of the car after he left the house. LVMPD spokesperson Aden Ocampo Gomez confirmed that the dog was found dead in a park near Cheyenne and the 215.
Kelly was charged with domestic assault, firing a weapon in a structure and torturing or killing an animal. Kelly's next court date was set for Aug. 14, according to jail records.
(2) comments
Lets hope some thug takes care of this guy because the Las Vegas D.A. wont do anything. Hes bought and paid for just like Sisolak The Destroyer. Las Vegas is FULL of these criminal trash bag scum. The way the DemocRats like it.
Gentle giant,pillar of the community,13/90 top shelf membership! Maybe those blm protests ruffled his tattoos?
