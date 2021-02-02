LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in a double homicide last month.
Michael Ellis, 38, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center where he faces two charges of open murder.
According to Ellis' arrest report, multiple people reported hearing gunshots on Jan. 8 about 5:30 p.m. at the Harbor Island Apartments. When officers arrived, they found two men, identified as Sean McLemore and Antwan Pope, with multiple gunshot wounds. Both died from their injuries.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw the two victims in a fight with an unknown man, that led to the suspect firing multiple shots at both men.
The suspect ran from the area then fled in a vehicle. Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers identified the suspect as Ellis, the report said. A security officer later confirmed Ellis was at the complex at the time of the shooting.
Police traced the registration of the vehicle seen in surveillance footage to its owner, and later found her and Ellis. Ellis told police he hadn't been at the complex in months and denied ever driving the car. The car's owner told police she let him borrow it multiple times, but couldn't recall the night of the shooting as she said she was high on marijuana.
She did, however, confirm to police that the vehicle in the surveillance footage was hers.
A few days after the shooting, police contacted a friend of both victims who said one of the men killed owed drugs and money to Ellis.
Ellis was arrested by police on Jan. 30. He's expected in court again on Feb. 16.
