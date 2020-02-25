LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man killed his brother during a dispute at an apartment Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers received a call at 9:37 a.m. Feb. 25 about a shooting at the Broadstone Flamingo West Apartments, 9100 W. Flamingo, near El Capitan Way.
Responding officers found an adult male in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.
Eric Perry, 44, was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday. LVMPD said Perry shot his brother during an argument.
Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said that the victim lived inside an apartment at the complex with his mother and Perry.
According to an arrest report, the victim, identified as Richard Perry, got into an argument about the TV when the mother heard a pop from another room. The mother found her son with a gunshot wound.
Spencer said the victim's mother placed the 911 call and stated that there was an altercation inside the apartment. According to the arrest report, the mother said her son shot his brother, despite her not seeing the shooting take place.
Eric Perry denied shooting his brother, telling police he was working the graveyard shift and hadn't gotten home yet. However, Eric had been giving conflicting statements to police. Ultimately, police noted in the report that Eric had changed out of his work clothes by the time police arrived and that if Eric weren't home when the shooting happened, he would have still been in his work uniform.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to release the identity of the victim, despite police identifying Richard Perry in the arrest report.
Eric Perry's next court date was set for Feb. 28.
