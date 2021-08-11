LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer will not face charges after he was accused of taking part in an organized theft ring.
Samuelito Quijano Jr. was arrested May 21 on charges of participation in an organized retail theft ring, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny and buying/possessing/receiving stolen property.
Ultimately, the Clark County District Attorney's Office declined to go forward with charges against Quijano Jr.
"This case was treated like any other case that is submitted to our office for consideration for prosecution. Whether the suspect is a law enforcement officer, or not, we base our charging decisions on the sufficiency of the evidence," the DA's office said in a statement. "In this case, there was insufficient evidence to charge this person with the commission of crimes, and therefore, we denied prosecution."
Court records show that the charges were dropped June 24.
According to an arrest report, Quijano Jr. was one of nine suspects involved in the ring, including his sister and another relative. The suspects were accused of being involved with multiple retail thefts in the Las Vegas Valley at retailers such as Home Depot, Lowes, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.
LVMPD Office Larry Hadfield said Quijano Jr. was currently suspended with pay. In May, LVMPD said Quijano Jr. was "placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations."
