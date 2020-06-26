LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a three-vehicle crash closed surrounding streets Friday morning.
LVMPD said the crash happened at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard just after 10 a.m. June 26. Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
The intersection of Rancho and Oakey was closed for investigation, police said. Police also closed northbound Sahara at Rancho and westbound traffic on MLK at Oakey. Police advise avoiding the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
