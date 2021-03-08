LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' driving case has officially been closed in Clark County court.
Jacobs faced a misdemeanor traffic charge after an arrest Jan. 4 following a crash in the airport connector tunnel near McCarran Airport. At the time, police said Jacobs fell asleep behind the wheel and had a "strong odor" of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Jacobs initially faced a DUI charge, but that charge was later dropped by the Clark County District Attorney.
"Josh has accepted responsibility for the traffic violation and enjoyed mentoring the kids at the Boys & Girls Club as part of the resolution," David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement Monday.
