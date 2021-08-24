LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Court records released in a Las Vegas man's suspected terror plot included video of the shooting that started the discovery, photos of the man's garage and writing from his home.
On Sept. 22, 2020, home surveillance video presented in court shows a masked man trying to open the doors of two cars parked in a driveway and then gunfire near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Police reported Lacy Walthour admitted to opening fire in his neighborhood near the North Las Vegas Airport, shooting at a man he said was trying to break into his home.
Police reported when they arrived and started questioning Walthour, he became uncooperative. They got a search warrant for his home and were stunned what they discovered inside.
Pictures from inside his garage show a painting of Osama bin Laden on the wall, his computer open to a YouTube video claiming white people cannot get into heaven, and guns with untraceable 3D-printed parts along with a 3D printer.
There was also a notebook full of his ideas, instructions and drawings of how to make bombs, concepts for weaponized drones, how to poison people with neurotoxins, and even a shopping list of materials with prices. Some of the items were scratched off as if they had already been purchased.
Walthour’s target and when was he planning on using the weapons he was amassing, remains unclear.
Metro officers and detectives with the LVMPD Counterterrorism section were honored last week for their work in this case.
Walthour is expected in District Court again on Sept. 2.
