LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people, including a man already in Las Vegas jail, were arrested in the death of an 11-year-old Texas boy.
Corey Trumbull, 31, and Stormy Johnson, 37, were booked into Clark County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant from Wichita Falls, Texas, on March 2. Trumbull was already in jail facing several charges for allegedly beating Johnson last month.
According to his arrest report, the two had been dating for about a year and lived in his car with her teenage daughter and a few dogs. Johnson told police she didn't feel safe and on Feb. 24, tried to run away and get help.
She said she went to a 7-Eleven on Boulder Highway but rather 9-1-1 was called to trespass her. She told police when she returned Trumbull beat her with his fists and a stick in his car. Two days later, she said she escaped into a business on Glen Avenue who called police for her.
She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was treated for injuries including multiple broken bones, severe bruising, severe pain in her head, busted and bleeding lips and various others, police said.
Trumbull was arrested for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm, kidnapping in the first degree, coercion with force, domestic battery by strangulation and domestic violence.
Last week, police were contacted by detectives in Texas who said the two were wanted in the death of 11-year-old Logan Cline, according to the Times Record News. In that case, Trumbull is charged with capital murder and both are charged with tampering with evidence.
Their connection to the boy was not yet known.
