LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The causes and manners of death for six people that died in the Alpine Motel fire in December were released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Four of the victims died of acute carbon monoxide toxicity, the coroner's office said. Those victims were Henry Lawrence Pic, 70; Francis Lombardo Jr., 72; Donald Keith Bennett, 63; and Kerry Baclaan, 46.
Two others died of thermal injuries, the coroner's office said. Those victims were Tracy Ann Cihal, 57, and Cynthia Mikell, 61.
Every victim's death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.
Two wrongful death lawsuits were recently filed by the families of Bennett and Lombardo Jr. The lawsuit for Lombardo Jr. alleges he "died from a senseless, avoidable tragedy."
Bennett's fiance Cat Jacobo alleges Bennett died while trying to get the back door open for others escaping the fire.
Fire investigators found 16 code violations after the fire, including an exit door bolted shut from the outside.
