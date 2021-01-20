LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious death in the east valley Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed the investigation was taking place near Stephanie Street and Hacienda Avenue, near Boulder Highway.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said police were alerted to gunshots in the area via ShotSpotter technology around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28. When officers arrived, they found a person shot on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the person as Jerry Torres, 30 from Las Vegas. His cause of death was determined to be intoxication by methamphetamine and the manner of death was categorized an accident.
