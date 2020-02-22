LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal crash in downtown Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 to Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway. At the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department traffic Sgt. Roger Stauffer said a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was stopped at a light westbound on Charleston Boulevard.
When the light turned green, Stauffer said a pedestrian started eastbound in a crosswalk on the other side of the street.
A cab drove through a red light, according to witnesses and other drivers, then crashed into the truck. The truck rotated in the intersection and hit the 21-year-old woman crossing the road.
She was taken to University Medical Center where she died minutes later.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the woman as Lisa Mokhpari, 21, of Paris, France.
Both drivers involved showed no signs of impairment, Stauffer said, though the driver at fault could face charges after the investigation.
Police urged even when a light turns green to check for oncoming traffic.
This was the 19th traffic-related fatality of LVMPD for 2020.
