LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died Monday morning after they were hit by a car, and the car left the scene.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 1 a.m. May 3 at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, near Spencer Street.
According to LVMPD, the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when a car hit the pedestrian and continued west on Flamingo, leaving the scene. Another car approached the pedestrian in the road and called police for help.
Gordon said the pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital but later died. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the pedestrian as James Fleisher, 60, from Las Vegas. Fleischer died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.
The vehicle involved was described as a white Mercedes with front end/windshield damage. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact police.
Flamingo was closed with both directions at the intersection for investigation, but one lane reopened later in the morning.
The crash marked the 41st traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2021. Police are still investigating.
