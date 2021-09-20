LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Eastern and East Harmon avenues around 1:07 p.m..
A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle going northbound on Eastern collided with a 2015 Toyota Camry making a left turn, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, but later died, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 55-year-old Sean Piva. Piva died from multiple blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
The driver of the Toyota Camry remained on scene, and showed no signs of impairment, according police.
Thursday's crash was the 97 traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's jurisdiction in 2021.
The crash is still being investigated by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.
