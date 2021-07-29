LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the suspect in a car chase with Nevada Highway Patrol and subsequent shooting.
Douglas Claiborne, 60, died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Claiborne was accused of hitting NHP Trooper Micah May with a vehicle on July 27. May was laying spike strips on the road while Claiborne was involved in a car chase, NHP said.
Claiborne was later shot by law enforcement at the end of the car chase, NHP said.
According to police records, Claiborne was previously arrested by LVMPD in March 2020 on a battery charge. According to LVMPD, Claiborne spit in an officers face on March 10, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, at the Palazzo Hotel.
According to court records, the Clark County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against Claiborne.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Dude looks at least 70. Drugs
