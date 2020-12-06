LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the southwest valley early Sunday morning.
Authorities responded to 6355 South Durango Drive about 3:02 a.m. on Dec. 6 to reports of an adult male who was transported to Spring Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound. After the shooting, the victim was transported to the hospital by an "unidentified subject," where he later died, according to police.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marcos Valenzuela, 24, from Las Vegas. Valenzuela died of a gunshot wound to the leg and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
This is an active investigation, police said.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
