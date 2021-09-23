Henderson Police vehicle generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson SWAT shot and killed a reportedly armed man in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 21, the Henderson Police Department said they were responding to the incident in the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road. 

Initially, Las Vegas police were called about 2 p.m. to the scene regarding a report of a man with a firearm. When police arrived, they said they tried to make contact with the man who entered and exited a residence, "while pointing the firearm at multiple innocent civilians," they said.

The man reportedly ignored commands and barricaded himself. 

Henderson's SWAT team was called to assist. At the same time, LVMPD's SWAT team was involved in another police shooting downtown. 

When SWAT arrived, Henderson police said the man appeared on the balcony "armed, resulting in an officer involved shooting." The man died on scene.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 49-year-old Jose Antonio Oyuela-Palma from Las Vegas. Oyuela-Palma died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers Logan Tillmon and Mark Street were involved in the incident, police said. Tillmon has been working for HPD since August 2008 and Street since October 2008. The officers, assigned to the Operations Support Division, were both placed on paid administrative leave.

This was Henderson's second police shooting of 2021.

