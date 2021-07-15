LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple people called 911 about 10:40 a.m. from the 1700 block of Karen Avenue to report gunshots. Police arrived and found a 33-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds outside of a building.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Robert Lee Huff, 33, from Las Vegas. Huff died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen and his death was ruled a homicide.
At the time of a mid-day press conference, police said the shooting started as an argument or altercation.
No suspect information was immediately available, police said. Anyone with information was urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
