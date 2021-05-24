LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley on Saturday morning.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation was taking place in the 3200 block of N. Nellis Blvd., near Cheyenne Avenue, on May 22.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as David Torres Beruman, 46, from Las Vegas. Beruman died of gunshot wounds of the neck and torso and his death was ruled a homicide.
Details of the incident weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
