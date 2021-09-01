LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday morning.
NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-15 northbound near Mile Marker 12, near Jean.
Wellman said a silver Honda Accord and a semitruck were both traveling northbound on I-15 Monday morning. Wellman said the Honda failed to slow down for reasons unknown and hit the semitruck.
The female driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Angelica Rubio, 30, from Las Vegas. Rubio died of blunt injuries and her death was ruled an accident.
The female passenger in the Honda was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, according to Wellman. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified her as Nataly Diaz, 15, from Las Vegas. Diaz died of blunt head injury and her death was ruled an accident.
The driver of the semitruck didn't suffer any injuries.
At about 11:45 a.m., NHP announced that all travel lanes had reopened following the crash.
This marks the NHP – Southern Command’s 51st fatal crash resulting in 60 fatalities for 2021.
