LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said police are investigating in the 200 block of Fremont Street, between Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. Spencer said the incident happened around 3:40 a.m.
According to Spencer, police were called to Fremont and 3rd Street for reports of a fight between two Black men in their early to mid 30s in the area. Spencer said during the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
The victim tried to flee the scene and collapsed about a block away, Spencer said. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Marchell Brumfield. He died of a gunshot wound in a homicide, the coroner said.
The suspect was also last seen running away from the scene, Spencer said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
