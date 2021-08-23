LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal hit-run crash in the far northeast valley Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m., Aug. 18, near Beesley Drive between N. Las Vegas Boulevard and N. Sloan Lane.
According to troopers, an unknown vehicle traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard approached a pedestrian on a scooter. The car struck the pedestrian on the right shoulder and left the scene, troopers said.
The pedestrian died at the scene, according troopers. He was identified by the coroner on Thursday as Charnell Goldsmith, 35. He died of blunt force injuries in an accident, the coroner ruled.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed a suspicious vehicle with front-end damage; possible to the hood or front windshield is urged to call the Nevada Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555.
NHP's Southern Command division has responded to 48 fatal crashes resulting in 56 deaths for 2021.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
