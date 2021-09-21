LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A landlord reportedly shot his tenants to death over a dispute regarding rent early Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD confirmed that Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, was arrested in connection with the shooting. According to jail and court records, Sanchez faces two murder charges and an attempted murder charge.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide took place on Chicago Ave., near Wyoming Ave. and Industrial Rd, around 12:25 a.m. The area is also near the Strat Hotel & Casino.
Spencer said police were called to the area after multiple shots were heard at a residence. When police arrived, they found a woman in the driveway suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Spencer said.
While officers were securing the scene, a man came out of the residence suffering from nine gunshot wounds, Spencer said. The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but police said Tuesday afternoon that the man is expected to survive.
The male suspect, later identified as Sanchez, was barricaded inside the residence and was not cooperating with police, Spencer said. Eventually, he negotiated with police and was taken into custody.
Once police got inside the home, they located another woman suffering gunshot wounds inside the home, Spencer said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGED RENT DISPUTE
Police said Sanchez was renting out rooms to the three victims in the home. Police said Sanchez argued with one of the female tenants about unpaid rent before he shot the three victims.
According to an arrest report, Sanchez had become angry about the rent situation several days prior to the shooting. A witness told police that they recommended Sanchez try to evict the tenants, but he reportedly said he would "handle this his way."
A boyfriend of one of the victims called police, the report said. He said he was living in the home and saw his girlfriend leave the house before hearing several gunshots. The boyfriend said he saw Sanchez in the hallway shortly after, "smiling and laughing," the arrest report said.
Another male tenant exited his room, and the boyfriend said Sanchez "told [him] he would not be able to run from him anymore," the arrest report said. The boyfriend said he saw Sanchez push into the man's room before hearing several more gunshots.
According to the arrest report, police found a semiautomatic handgun hidden in a bush not far from the house. The nearby residents told police Sanchez asked them to hold the gun for him. One of the residents said he put the gun in the bush.
Sanchez was later taken to LVMPD for questioning. Sanchez reportedly asked for a lawyer and didn't provide an interview.
According to court records, Sanchez will have his first hearing Wednesday morning.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Sept. 9 identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Las Vegas woman Dawn Kelley Paynter. She died of gunshot wounds in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
On Sept. 21, the coroner identified the second victim as Pauline Wilson, 53, from Las Vegas. She died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2021.
(17) comments
I HAVE THE SAME THING GOING IN WLA FREE LOADER USING MY HOUSE TO STORE HER FURNTURE SHE GOING TO OPEN,DOESN'T PAY HER RENT ,LAW WON'T DO ANYTHING NOR LET ME DO ANYTHING 78 YRS OLD THIS YR.SENIOR ABUSE ,SO WHEN I SNAP END UP IN PRISON HEY MAYBE THAT WILL BE OK EVERYTHING PROVIDED ,ROME ALL OVER AGAIN FREE LOADER TAKE OVER WHILE ROME BURNED!!
Using 'eviction moratorium' as an excuse to not pay rent is theft. You have to keep in mind that the landlord is going to hate your guts 24/7 for months and months,..it's just gonna take a moment of rage or a couple too many drinks and he end up killing you like in this case. I can totally understand this landlord. The socialist govt basically stole his property, his small business, with zero remuneration. We're going to see cases like this occur more frequently, the longer this theft is allowed.
Our government at work. Can they justify shutting out landlords for over a year. Why must the landlord foot the bill of the renter.?. Socialist thinking . I can only guess the landlord came from Cuba. Struggled, worked and was just living the American dream. Well, guess what. It is now becoming the 'socialist dream'. You Pay For Me.!.
Old timer doesn’t put up with freeloading tenants! Haha not the best area of town
President of United States and CDC ignores the U.S. Constitution and allows the stealing of property and due process without just compensation, allows freeloaders to ignore the obligations of their contracts with housing providers. Housing providers have no other option but to start taking the law into their own hands especially when they go ignored by our courts, judges, including SUPREME COURT. I expect more of this, and surprised it took this long for a housing provider to finally snap.
Not his fault. In the signed rental agreement, Page 8 Section A Paragraph 2 CLEARLY states that if the rent is not paid in full by 11:59 PM on the 3rd of each month, then the tenant is subject to DEATH. Also, no pets.
It was not over rent. His son was getting out and needed a place to parole to faster then he could put them out. And the couple was living in their van didn't owe him sh!!
The world is going to H E L L .
Nothing like being alive during a major historical event.
CDC just announced nobody has to pay rent, earning an income as a property owner is no longer a right, thus there will be many more such incidents.
Yep. Not paying your rent is the same as stealing, period.
Tenants need to arm themselves and shoot back.
YOU ARE THE ONLY COMMENT THAT THINK ITS OK TO FREE LOAD YOU MUST BE ONE OF THEM ,THEY SHOULD MOVE A BUNCH OF FREE LOADERS IN YOUR PLACE 4 IN A BEDROOM LIKE THE COMMIE DID WHEN THEY TOOK OVER RUSSIA ,MAYBE YOU SHOULD MOVE TO ONE OF THE COMMIE COUNTRIES
That's a good reminder for people to pay their rent.
And nobody saw this coming? I'm amazed that more renters haven't been shot.
The big dummy.
I guess the landlord made his point. Pay your rent!
