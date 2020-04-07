LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said detectives were investigating a shooting in the central valley on Sunday night.
The incident started about 6 p.m. on April 5, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. Officers were in the area of West Washington Avenue and Spyglass Lane, near Decatur Boulevard.
At the scene, LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation started as the Metro air unit observed a motorcyclist acting "suspicious" in a shopping center near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
Spencer said the motorcyclist then took off recklessly, speeding northbound on Decatur. The air unit followed to a community near Decatur and Bonanza Road.
At Vermont Avenue, Spencer said the motorcycle either stopped or crashed. The rider got off, removed his motorcycle gear, then ran eastbound toward the Friendly Ford dealership.
The suspect then jumped a barbed wire fence behind the dealership into a neighborhood. Spencer said a citizen, a CCW carrier in his 40s, went outside and saw the police helicopter above him.
The man told police he saw the suspect, a man in his 20s, jump the fence. He reportedly told the suspect he was calling the police and to stop running. The man followed the suspect to a pathway in the condominium complex, Spencer said, when the suspect pulled out a knife.
The man fired two rounds, hitting the suspect, then went to get a first aid kit. Metro officers arrived on scene and helped the man render aid. When medical arrived, Spencer said the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim on Tuesday as 27-year-old Joshua Thomas. The coroner did not have a city of residence listed for Thomas.
The citizen told police what happened and at the scene, Spencer said they believe the shooting was in self-defense. However, the case will be sent to the Clark County District Attorney's office for review.
