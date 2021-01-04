LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police investigated a deadly shooting stemming from a New Year's Eve party Friday morning.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 3400 block of N. Bruce Street, near Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue.
The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 31-year-old Lazareo Jones. Jones died from gunshot wounds in a homicide, according to the coroner.
Cuevas said investigators believe the incident started at a New Year's Eve party in the area. Police said two people got into a physical fight over a gun during the party. A third person approached the fight and shot the victim at least two times, Cuevas said.
The victim, only identified as an adult man, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, Cuevas said.
Police said Bruce and Colton Avenue was closed for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
