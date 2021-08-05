LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley area Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 4800 block of South Decatur Boulevard near Tropicana around 8:51 p.m. Officers taped a scene near the entrance to Charlie Frias Park.
LVMPD said arriving officers found adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators found that the man was at the park "being confrontational" with other people. This eventually led to the man getting in a fight with another unidentified male, and the victim was shot several times, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as James May, 30. He died of gunshot wounds in a homicide, the coroner said.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
