UPDATE (Aug. 23) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Beau Jared Varney. He died of a gunshot wound of the chest in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
UPDATE (Aug. 20) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that the charges for 32-year-old Daniel Guillen have been updated.
According to police, upon further investigation, new details were discovered in the incident and the charge of open murder will be reviewed by the Clark County District Attorney's office.
Guillen has been booked for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.
The charges for Guillen have been updated. Please see the attached document for the update. pic.twitter.com/poQGXAv8Au— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 20, 2021
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 30-year-old man was killed after a fight in the north Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Geiger, homicide investigators were on scene in the 5300 block of Rome Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard, just north of the 215 beltway.
LVMPD Lt. Dave Valenta said police received a call about 3:47 a.m. about a verbal altercation. Valenta said it got physical, and someone pulled out a gun and shot a 30-year-old man.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Las Vegas police identified 32-year-old Daniel Guillen as the suspect. Valenta said it wasn't clear what led to the altercation.
Guillen was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of open murder.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
