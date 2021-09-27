LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash in the Red Rock Canyon Loop Wednesday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 22. According to police, a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling through the loop north of White Rock Mountain Road. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a right curve in the road, causing the rider to leave the roadway to the left and end up in a desert area.
Witnesses in the area rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, LVMPD said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police said he was later pronounced dead by UMC staff.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Devin Ramiro Chavez from Las Vegas. He died of multiple blunt force trauma in an accident, the coroner ruled.
Chavez's death marked the 99th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. The crash remains under investigation.
