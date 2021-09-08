LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two children who were found dead in a Henderson home last month both died of drowning, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. Their deaths were both ruled homicides.
Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was arrested in connection the deaths of her children, 4-year-old Christopher Steven Fox III and 1-year-old Gihanna Fox
She was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 20. A status check was set for Sept. 10 in District Court.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 26):
Henderson mom feared she'd lose her job before 2 kids were found dead, grand jury documents show
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson mother accused of drowning her two children feared she was going to lose her job with Clark County Family Services before killing her kids and attempting to kill herself, according to evidence presented to a grand jury.
Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was arrested on two counts of murder after allegedly drowning her two young children, 4-year-old Christopher Steven Fox III and a 1-year-old Gihanna Fox. Trevino was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 20, according to court records.
Trevino told police she killed her children before attempting suicide, according to an arrest report. She eventually turned herself into authorities after checking herself into a hospital in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Police found a multi-page note on Trevino's iPhone left in her bedroom with the screen unlocked. In it, Trevino leaves messages to the people in her life and instructions for after her death. The note also said that Trevino thought she was going to lose her job with Clark County Family Services.
"The last few months became a serious mess of my life," the note read. "So bad that I was facing suspension or [dismissal] at work, meaning lose everything or near, [because] who's to say when I would have been employed again."
Investigators also found Trevino's work badge at the scene, showing she was a Family Services Assistant with the county. A county spokesperson confirmed she has been employed full-time with the county since July 1, 2019. She worked part-time as a Family Services Specialist between January 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
Photos from the home where the children were found were part of 25 pages of evidence presented to the grand jury.
Trevino's next court appearance in District Court was set for Aug. 27.
