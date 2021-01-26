LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Connecticut law enforcement officials released details of the fire that led to former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's death in November.
According to a lengthy police report from New London Police Fire Marshal Vernon Skau, Hsieh got into an argument with his girlfriend, also the owner of the home at 500 Pequot Avenue in New London, on Nov. 18, 2020. Hsieh agreed to sleep in the pool shed after the argument and friends regularly checked in on him in the shed in 10 minute intervals.
At one point, a friend noticed Hsieh was sleeping in the shed with a propane tank and candles for heat. A candle reportedly scalded the edge of the blanket and the friend warned Hsieh of potential fire dangers.
One of the friends told investigators that Hsieh was distraught over his dog's death a few days prior but that he didn't ever hear Hsieh express suicidal thoughts.
Investigators eventually busted through the shed door and retrieved Hsieh before he was taken to an area hospital.
Investigators found burnt out cigarettes, a marijuana pipe and several candles surrounding Hsieh. Investigators said there were multiple possible causes for the fire:
- Portable propane heater came into direct contact with nearby heating elements
- Carelessly discarded cigarettes or marijuana
- Misuse of candles
- "Careless or even intentional act by Hsieh"
Investigators noted that there were items like burned paper in a basket and a burned plastic bag with sticky notes inside the shed at the time of the fire.
"While neither of these examples is the cause of the fire, they are both indicative of a fire setting pattern that could have caused this fire," investigators wrote. "This carelessness could not be eliminated as a cause of the fire."
Fire investigators ultimately classified the cause of the fire as "undetermined." Medical examiners ruled Hsieh's death an accident due to complications from smoke inhalation.
TIMELINE
According to investigators, this is the timeline of events leading up to the deadly fire:
- Midnight: Argument between Hsieh and girlfriend
- Midnight to 1 a.m.: Hsieh goes to shed to sleep
- 1 a.m. to 2:53 a.m.: Friend was doing 10 minute interval checks on Hsieh in shed. From 1 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Hsieh was using a propane tank for heat.
- 2:57 a.m.: Friend's last check on Hsieh in shed. One friend asks another friend to continue the checks on Hsieh.
- 3:20 a.m.: Second friend does first check on Hsieh. Hsieh tells second friend he now wants checks every 5 minutes.
- 3:24 a.m.: Both friends check on Hsieh. Door is locked and smoke is billowing out of shed.
- 3:29 a.m.: Police dispatched to home to reports of fire.
Firefighters responding to a 911 call broke down the doors and pulled Hsieh out. He was brought to a local hospital and later the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital, where he died.
Asked whether Hsieh's death could have been prevented, Skau said during a news conference Tuesday, “I think like any situation such as this it could be prevented. ... If there was a smoke alarm in that shed, in that space, that could have given the notification to the family and friends that there was a problem in the shed, and that could have been early on.”
The cause of the fire will likely remain undetermined unless new evidence emerges, officials said Tuesday.
Hsieh retired last year from Zappos after 20 years leading the online shoe retailer. He was a Harvard University graduate who joined the company — then called ShoeSite.com — in 1999. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh had remained with the company until his retirement. Hsieh was also known for working for years to transform downtown Las Vegas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
