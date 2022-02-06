LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday the community stood with the grieving parents of the seven victims killed in the state's deadliest crash a week ago.
A caravan and vigil was organized in North Las Vegas to honor the victims and promote traffic safety.
Community leaders, first responders, and friends and family slowly made their way down Cheyenne Avenue on the same streets the tragedy occurred on.
The Zacarias family lost seven members in the crash.
Eddy Ramos helped organize the event with Pastor Marco Gamboa.
“Think before you act. Respect the speed limits and I think we can save lives that way," Ramos said.
The caravan was followed by a vigil at the very intersection where police say a speeding driver going over 100 miles per hour hit the family in the mini-van.
Erlinda Zacarias lost her four children, two stepchildren and brother in the crash.
"This is something that is hard to answer, my heart is broken. The biggest thing is that my whole life, my oldest child to my youngest, I feel like my life is gone. I don't know how to go forward but I have to find the strength to continue. To come home and not hear anything- there are not words to describe how I feel," Zacarias said.
North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron and Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown gave their condolences.
Family friend Jose Avad Naranjo demands a change in the law for drivers that speed.
"The day they put a law if somebody is driving- that should be a month in jail without bail, without help without anything and take the license away for one month. If they do that, if they do that – all these kids on the streets – they’re going to stop doing that. They’re going to think about it," Avad Naranjo said.
With tears in his eyes he said speeding is a bullet on the streets.
“And this is what happened. They were my friends with my kids, we were on Thanksgiving together. They’re not here anymore. I wish something happened after this," Avad Naranjo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.