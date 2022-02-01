LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County prosecutors dismissed charges against a man previously accused of an anti-Asian attack.
Anthony Dishari, 36, was accused of a hate crime after an attack at Cloud Boba Tea at Buffalo and Flamingo roads on Jan. 21. Previously, Dishari was accused of attacking the business owner "without provocation" and yelling ethnic slurs at the man.
On Tuesday, prosecutors said there were no racial slurs in video or audio evidence that they reviewed, according to Dishari's lawyer Sean Sullivan. Prosecutors also said that the business owner fired a gun at Dishari, Sullivan said, opening a door for self defense.
Sullivan asked the judge to dismiss Dishari's charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile charges against him, and the judge agreed.
Sullivan said Dishari is an Air Force veteran and is not a racist.
"How do you unring that bell?" Sullivan said.
"Upon the discovery of significant, additional evidence, we have made the decision not to proceed in this case," the Clark County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Court records show Dishari's bond was exonerated and his future hearings were canceled. Jail records show he was no longer in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
(1) comment
"Sullivan said Dishari is an Air Force veteran and is not a racist."
Ohhhh okay, if a defense attorney says the client is not racist, then it must be true since attorneys NEVER lie or exaggerate. I guess he thinks anti-Asian slurs are not racist? What a pile of manure. Makes the prosecutor seem kind of spineless.
