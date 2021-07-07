LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County Detention Center inmate died in his cell Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said on July 6 at about 5:20 a.m., correction officers were in the process of moving an inmate to the transport area after the inmate said he wasn't feeling well. When the inmate complained of muscle pain, the officers brought the inmate back to his cell.
A few minutes later, other inmates alerted a corrections officer that the sick inmate wasn't breathing. Medical staff began life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
LVMPD said the decedent didn't have any altercation with officers or inmates. The decedent was booked into CCDC on July 4 for possession of a controlled substance, less than 14 grams.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
