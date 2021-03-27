LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County in March dropped a lawsuit against Zen Temple, an illegal nude resort that the county said posed as a church.
Both parties agreed to dismiss the case, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa on Friday. A judge finalized the case's dismissal.
“Our main goal was to shut down the illegal operation, and we believe we accomplished that goal,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Rob Warhola in a statement provided by the county.
According to the lawsuit from April 2019, the county had asked a judge to close down Zen Temple, located on adjacent properties at 2461 and 2471 Harmon Avenue, and for the owners to pay $15,000 in unpaid taxes, fees and interest.
The county said in the lawsuit that the defendants had been asked to "cease and desist" from using the property "for commercial purposes," but they refused and continually refused to comply with county codes.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who represents the area, said at the time neighbors had been complaining about the property.
"Metro got involved, they did an undercover sting so we've been working at this for several months," said Segerblom in an interview on April 3, 2019.
The county alleged in the lawsuit the proprietors of Zen Temple did not comply with county zoning, fire, electrical, plumbing and health codes. Clark County also alleged the owners of Zen Temple failed to pay taxes and operated without a business license.
