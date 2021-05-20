LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cops involved in the deadly shooting of Jorge Gomez following Las Vegas racial justice protests will not face any charges.
The Clark County District Attorney's Office released a 79-page report on Gomez's death and the events leading up his death, including downtown Las Vegas protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"Based on the review of the available materials and application of Nevada law to the known facts and circumstances, we conclude that the actions of all four (4) shooting officers were reasonable and/or legally justified," the report from the DA's office said. The DA's office cited self defense and justifiable homicide by police as reasons not to charge the officers involved.
REPORT BY CLARK COUNTY DA
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
