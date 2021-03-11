LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County District Attorney's Office dismissed an indictment against former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins Thursday.
According to a statement from Collins' lawyers, the DA chose to dismiss the indictment after a grand jury only decided to charge Collins' with a single count of reckless driving.
"The District Attorney chose to present its case to a duly convened grand jury and they decided to charge Mr. Collins with only one count of reckless driving," lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. "The District Attorney then chose to dismiss it."
The Clark County DA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Collins was arrested following the crash at Fort Apache and Furnace Gulch on Dec. 30. According to an arrest report, Collins displayed signs of marijuana intoxication. Collins was reportedly driving 88 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash. Eric Echevarria, 52, died as a result of the crash.
UNLV men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Collins would not be joining the program following the crash.
"We have talked with the Collins family and have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of everyone that Zaon focus on his other priorities and will not be joining our program," UNLV Athletics said at the time. "It is a tragic situation and our hearts and prayers go out to all that have been impacted."
Wait! Did I read this right? So he drives under the influence. Kills someone. And faces no charges? What has become of this city?
